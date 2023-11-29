By Anthony Harrup

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate fuel inventories increased more than expected last week as refineries ramped up their capacity use, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 24 to 449.7 million, which is slightly above the five-year average for the week, the EIA said.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 900,000 barrels.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the Nymex delivery hub, rose by 1.8 million barrels to 27.7 million. U.S. crude oil production was unchanged from the previous week at 13.2 million barrels a day, and 1.1 million barrels a day more than a year-earlier, the EIA said.

Storage in the SPR rose by around 300,000 barrels to 351.6 million barrels.

The above-estimate storage build came in a volatile trading day for crude, as market participants focus on Thursday's meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, where OPEC and allies are expected to determine future production levels.

The Nymex front-month crude contract for January was up 0.6% at $76.85 a barrel. Brent crude for January was up 0.4% at $82.00 a barrel.

Gasoline stockpiles rose last week by 1.8 million barrels to 218.2 million, and were around 2% below the average for the time of year, the EIA reported. Analysts had expected a 100,000-barrel increase.

Gasoline supplied, an indicator of demand, was down by 274,000 barrels a day to 8.21 million barrels a day, and 59,000 barrels a day below the year-earlier week, the EIA said.

Distillate stocks, mostly diesel fuel, jumped by 5.2 million barrels to 110.8 million as of Nov. 24 against expectations of a 800,000-barrel draw in the Wall Street Journal survey. Distillate stocks were 11% below their five-year average, the EIA said.

The refining capacity utilization rate increased by 2.8 percentage points to 89.8%, but was below the year-earlier level of 95.2%. Expectations were for a 0.8 percentage-point increase.

Change in U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Nov. 24:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: 1.6 1.8 5.2 2.8 Forecast: 0.9 0.1 -0.8 0.8

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

