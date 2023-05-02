(Adds API data)

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to have decreased from the previous week for a third consecutive week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. commercial oil stockpiles are projected to have fallen by 1.2 million barrels for the week ended April 28, with eight analysts forecasting a decline and three predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 4.5 million barrels to an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

The forecasts for a weekly decline are due largely to signs of increasing refinery activity and strong exports, and despite a DOE report Monday that it sold another 2 million barrels of crude oil last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side.

The closely watched inventory data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline inventories are expected to decline by 1 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 3.1 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 700,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 1.6 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week to 91.7%. Forecasts range from a 0.2 percentage-point decrease to a 1-percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said Tuesday its data for the week showed a 3.9 million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 400,000-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 1 million-barrel decline in diesel inventories, according to a source.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Again Capital -2.8 -2.9 -0.8 0.6 Citi Futures -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 unch Commodity Research Group 1.3 0.6 -1 0.1 Confluence Investment Management -0.5 -1.5 0.5 0.5 DTN 2.2 1.2 -1.4 0.5 Excel Futures -4.5 -3.1 -0.7 0.6 Spartan Capital Securities -2.8 -1.3 1.6 n/f Mizuho 2 -1 0.2 0.2 Price Futures Group -3 -3 -3 1 Ritterbusch and Associates -1 2 -1.6 -0.2 Tradition Energy -3 -0.1 -0.3 n/f AVERAGE -1.2 -1 -0.7 0.4

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1720ET