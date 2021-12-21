U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 17. Each of nine of the analysts forecast a decline, with predictions ranging from decreases of 200,000 barrels to 4 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to decrease by 400,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, to 90.2% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.4 percentage point to an increase of 1 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Again Capital -2.7 -1.6 -1.1 -0.4 Commodity Research Group -1.8 1.6 1.2 1 Confluence Investment Management -3 1.5 -0.5 1 DTN -3.1 1.4 1.2 0.5 Spartan Capital Securities -3.7 -1.9 -1.4 n/f Mizuho -2 2 1 unch Price Futures Group -4 -2 -2 0.5 Ritterbusch and Associates -0.2 0.5 -0.1 0.2 Tradition Energy -3 -0.5 -1.7 n/f AVERAGE -2.6 0.1 -0.4 0.4

n/f = no forecast

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

