Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

12/21/2021 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 17. Each of nine of the analysts forecast a decline, with predictions ranging from decreases of 200,000 barrels to 4 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to decrease by 400,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, to 90.2% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.4 percentage point to an increase of 1 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                       -2.7      -1.6         -1.1      -0.4 
 
Commodity Research Group            -1.8       1.6          1.2         1 
Confluence Investment Management      -3       1.5         -0.5         1 
DTN                                 -3.1       1.4          1.2       0.5 
 
Spartan Capital Securities          -3.7      -1.9         -1.4       n/f 
 
Mizuho                                -2         2            1      unch 
Price Futures Group                   -4        -2           -2       0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates          -0.2       0.5         -0.1       0.2 
 
Tradition Energy                      -3      -0.5         -1.7  n/f 
 
AVERAGE                             -2.6       0.1         -0.4       0.4

n/f = no forecast

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1144ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.14% 73.54 Delayed Quote.39.38%
S&P 500 0.95% 4612.75 Delayed Quote.21.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.71% 388.1945 Delayed Quote.41.41%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 2.93% 271.897 Delayed Quote.49.34%
WTI 2.38% 70.793 Delayed Quote.43.69%
All news about WTI
11:50aMasTec's Acquisition of Henkels to Speed Up Revenue Shift to Electric Transmission, Dis..
MT
11:44aU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:38aSaia Working With Daimler on Electric Truck Test
DJ
11:32aGazprom expects dividend on 2021 results at more than 45 rbls/share
RE
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Chile's only ETF may be in for a rough ride next year
TI
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : European ETF line-up to counter rising energy bills
TI
11:00aMediPharm Labs Jumps Near 6% as Says Launching Initiatives to Improve Profitability
MT
10:55aNigeria's parliament passes $41.8 billion spending plan for 2022
RE
10:47aGazprom expects dividend on 2021 results at more than 45 rbls/share
RE
10:46aAker BP to Buy Lundin Energy's Oil, Gas Business in $14 Billion Deal
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish