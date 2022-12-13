Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:59 2022-12-13 pm EST
75.15 USD   +2.38%
05:43pBiden energy envoy Hochstein happy with Russian oil price cap so far
RE
05:14pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
05:00pFed-Friendly Inflation Report Lifts Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

12/13/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds API data)


By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have decreased from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 3.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 9, with 10 analysts forecasting a decline and one predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 4.5 million barrels to an increase of 1.8 million barrels.

Analysts noted the likely decrease would come despite a large transfer of crude last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side. The year-long SPR sales by the U.S. government aim to boost supplies so as to reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but they may be winding down soon.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 2.6 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from increases of 900,000 barrels to 5 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to rise by 2 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.6 million barrels to an increase of 5.1 million barrels.

Refinery use likely decreased by 0.1 percentage points from the previous week to 95.4%. Forecasts range from a 0.5 percentage-point decrease to a 0.5 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday its data for the week showed a 7.8 million-barrel increase in crude supplies, an 877,000-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 3.9 million-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                    Refinery 
                                    Crude   Gasoline   Distillates    Use 
Again Capital                       -2.6       1.7          3.4       0.4 
Citi Futures                        -3.5       3.5          2.5       0.2 
Commodity Research Group            -4.5       2.8          3.2      -0.4 
Confluence Investment Management      -3       2.5            2       0.5 
DTN                                 -3.8         2            2      -0.3 
Excel Futures                       -4.3         5          5.1      -0.5 
Spartan Capital Securities           1.8       0.9         -3.6       n/f 
Mizuho                                -2         2            1      unch 
Price Futures Group                   -4         2            2      unch 
Ritterbusch and Associates            -4       2.0          0.3      -0.4 
Tradition Energy                    -4.1         4          4.2       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                             -3.1       2.6          2.0      -0.1

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.21% 80.45 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.72% 413.4604 Real-time Quote.-5.42%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 4.49% 371.557 Real-time Quote.19.74%
WTI 2.38% 75.153 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
All news about WTI
05:43pBiden energy envoy Hochstein happy with Russian oil price cap so far
RE
05:14pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
05:00pFed-Friendly Inflation Report Lifts Equities
MT
04:55pResource shares lift TSX; gains capped as financials fall
RE
04:50pWall St cautiously optimistic as easing inflation lifts hopes of smaller rate hike
RE
04:50pEnergy Up After Weak Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:47pWall St rises after CPI data but Fed concerns persist
RE
04:47pFood inflation is set to spill over into 2023
RE
04:31pFed-Friendly Inflation Report Boosts Equities
MT
04:16pCanada Investors and the TSX Left Looking Flat Amid Uncertainty Over Rates
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish