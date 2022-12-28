Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  06:46 2022-12-28 pm EST
78.50 USD   -1.59%
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

12/28/2022 | 05:18pm EST
(Adds API data)


By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have decreased from the previous week in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 700,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 23, with five analysts forecasting a decline and four predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 4 million barrels to an increase of 3 million barrels.

Analysts noted the likely small decrease would come despite another reasonably large transfer of crude last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side. The year-long SPR sales by the U.S. government aim to boost supplies so as to reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but the sales are winding down and the government may soon start repurchasing crude to refill the SPR.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, a day later than normal due to the Christmas holiday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 100,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decline of 4 million barrels to an increase of 2.4 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to fall by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from decreases of 800,000 barrels to 4 million barrels.

Refinery use likely decreased by 1.3 percentage points from the previous week to 89.6% as cold weather caused some disruptions. Forecasts range from a 4 percentage-point decrease to a 1.5 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Wednesday its data for the week showed a 1.3 million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 510,000-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 388,000-barrel increase in diesel inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                    Refinery 
                                    Crude   Gasoline   Distillates    Use 
 
Citi Futures                        -3.5       1.5           -1       1.5 
Commodity Research Group            -1.2       2.4         -0.9        -2 
Confluence Investment Management       3        -2           -4        -4 
DTN                                  1.6      -1.1         -2.2      -3.8 
Spartan Capital Securities           0.7      -1.4         -3.7       n/f 
Mizuho                                 1       0.5           -1       0.3 
Price Futures Group                   -4        -4           -4        -1 
Ritterbusch and Associates          -3.2       2.0         -1.0      -0.2 
Tradition Energy                    -0.9       0.8         -0.8       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                             -0.7      -0.1         -2.1      -1.3

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1718ET

