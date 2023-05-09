By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to have declined from the previous week for a fourth consecutive week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. commercial oil stockpiles are projected to have fallen by 800,000 barrels for the week ended May 5, with seven analysts forecasting a decline and four predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

The forecasts for a weekly decline are due partly to expectations of strong crude exports and increased refinery activity, and would come despite a DOE report Monday that it sold another 2.9 million barrels of crude last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side.

The closely watched inventory data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline inventories are also expected to decline by 800,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.3 million barrels to an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 400,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 2.6 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week to 91.2%. Forecasts range from a 0.3-percentage-point decrease to a 1-percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Again Capital -1.6 -1.4 -0.9 0.8 Citi Futures -2.5 -1.5 unch 0.5 Commodity Research Group -2.5 1.1 -1 0.7 Confluence Investment Management 2.5 -2 -1 0.5 DTN 1.1 -0.5 0.8 0.5 Excel Futures -2.7 -2.3 -1.4 0.6 Spartan Capital Securities 1.1 -1.9 2.6 n/f Mizuho 2 1 0.5 0.5 Price Futures Group -3 -2 -2 1 Ritterbusch and Associates -2.5 -1.0 -1.2 -0.3 Tradition Energy -1 1.2 -1 n/f AVERAGE -0.8 -0.8 -0.4 0.5

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1209ET