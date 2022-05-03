Log in
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

05/03/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have declined by 200,000 barrels for the week ended April 29. Seven of the analysts forecast a decrease, while four predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 2.8 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 300,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 1.4 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.2 million barrels to an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, to 90.7% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 0.8 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                       -2.6      -1.1         -2.7       0.8 
Citi Futures                        -1.5        -1           -1      -0.5 
Commodity Research Group            -0.2      -0.6         -0.9       0.8 
Confluence Investment Management    -1.5        -1          0.5       0.5 
DTN                                 -0.5      -0.8         -0.5       0.4 
Excel Futures                        2.8      -1.4         -1.5       0.6 
Spartan Capital Securities           0.3       1.7         -0.8       n/f 
Mizuho                                 1        -1           -2      -0.3 
Price Futures Group                   -2         1           -2       0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates           2.5       1.2         -3.2       0.5 
Tradition Energy                    -0.3      -0.3           -2       n/f 
AVERAGE                             -0.2      -0.3         -1.5       0.4

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1218ET

