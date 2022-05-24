Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/24 12:30:19 pm EDT
109.44 USD   -0.27%
12:38pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:37pFood crisis fuels fears of protectionism compounding shortages
RE
10:28aShaMaran Gains 5% as Books Record Q1 Revenue, Operational Cash Flows
MT
Summary 
Summary

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

05/24/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
By Paulo Trevisani


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have declined by 600,000 barrels for the week ended May 20. Eight of the analysts forecast a decrease, while three predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.5 million barrels to an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 3.1 million barrels to an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to rise by 200,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, to 92.5% of capacity. Forecasts range from increases of 0.3 to 1.2 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                   Crude    Gasoline   Distillates   Refinery Use 
Again Capital                       1.6        -2          1.3           0.4 
Citi Futures                       -3.5        -2          1.5             1 
Commodity Research Group            2.5       1.3          1.1           1.2 
Confluence Investment Management   -1.5      -0.5          0.5           0.7 
DTN                                  -1      -0.5          0.5           0.3 
Excel Futures                      -2.8      -1.6         -1.1           0.8 
Spartan Capital Securities         -0.5      -3.1          1.3           n/f 
Mizuho                               -3        -2         -0.5           0.7 
Price Futures Group                 2.5         1          1.5           0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates         -1.2      -2.0         -2.0           0.5 
Tradition Energy                   -0.2      -1.5         -1.8           n/f 
 
AVERAGE                            -0.6      -1.2          0.2           0.7

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged


Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 113.25 Delayed Quote.44.68%
S&P 500 -1.91% 3897.72 Real-time Quote.-16.63%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.63% 600.5698 Real-time Quote.46.64%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.00% 442.4339 Real-time Quote.56.69%
WTI -0.25% 109.451 Delayed Quote.46.38%
