U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to have declined slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have decreased by 300,000 barrels for the week ended June 9. Seven analysts forecast a decline and four predict an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.5 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

The forecasts for a decrease come despite a DOE preliminary report Monday indicating it sold another 1.9 million barrels of crude last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side. That would bring those emergency crude supplies down to a nearly 40-year low of 352 million barrels.

The closely watched inventory data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration are scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline inventories are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 3.1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to rise by 1 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 4.5 million barrels.

Refinery use likely was unchanged from the previous week at 95.8%, which is the highest utilization level in nearly four years. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.7 percentage point to an increase of 0.5 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Again Capital -2.4 3.1 2.6 0.4 Citi Futures -2.5 1 1.5 unch Commodity Research Group -0.7 -0.1 2 -0.7 Confluence Investment Management 2 -1.5 0.5 0.5 DTN -1.1 1 1.2 -0.3 Excel Futures -2.1 2.6 4.5 unch Spartan Capital Securities 1.6 -1.7 1.5 n/f Mizuho -1 1 1 -0.3 Price Futures Group 2 -2 -3 0.5 Ritterbusch and Associates 0.9 -1.9 -0.6 0.2 Tradition Energy -0.5 -0.9 -0.4 n/f AVERAGE -0.3 0.1 1.0 unch

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

