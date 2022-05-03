Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/03 04:59:59 pm EDT
102.70 USD   -2.40%
05:09pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
04:58pScramble to tap Latin America's lithium riches accelerates
RE
04:55pEarnings Flash (WTI) W&T OFFSHORE Reports Q1 EPS $0.21, vs. Street Est of $0.18
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

05/03/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have declined by 200,000 barrels for the week ended April 29. Seven of the analysts forecast a decrease, while four predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 2.8 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 300,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 1.4 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.2 million barrels to an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, to 90.7% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 0.8 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 3.5-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 4.5-million-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and a 4.5-million-barrel decline in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                       -2.6      -1.1         -2.7       0.8 
Citi Futures                        -1.5        -1           -1      -0.5 
Commodity Research Group            -0.2      -0.6         -0.9       0.8 
Confluence Investment Management    -1.5        -1          0.5       0.5 
DTN                                 -0.5      -0.8         -0.5       0.4 
Excel Futures                        2.8      -1.4         -1.5       0.6 
Spartan Capital Securities           0.3       1.7         -0.8       n/f 
Mizuho                                 1        -1           -2      -0.3 
Price Futures Group                   -2         1           -2       0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates           2.5       1.2         -3.2       0.5 
Tradition Energy                    -0.3      -0.3           -2       n/f 
AVERAGE                             -0.2      -0.3         -1.5       0.4

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.85% 105.618 Delayed Quote.37.82%
S&P 500 0.48% 4175.48 Real-time Quote.-12.82%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.62% 561.2736 Real-time Quote.39.84%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -2.91% 495.8344 Real-time Quote.80.83%
WTI -2.40% 102.699 Delayed Quote.37.91%
All news about WTI
05:09pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
04:58pScramble to tap Latin America's lithium riches accelerates
RE
04:55pEarnings Flash (WTI) W&T OFFSHORE Reports Q1 EPS $0.21, vs. Street Est of $0.18
MT
04:55pEarnings Flash (WTI) W&T OFFSHORE Reports Q1 Revenue $191M, vs. Street Est of $159.5M
MT
04:45pTSX rebounds after 'lousy' April, led by resource shares
RE
04:15pTopaz Energy Reports Q1 FCF of $73.8 Million, Ups 2022 EBITDA Guidance
MT
03:58pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Tuesday Session Highs
MT
03:47pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $104.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pMCloud Technologies Unveils Connected Worker Solution For Digital Oilfield
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish