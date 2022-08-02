Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-08-02 pm EDT
93.82 USD   +0.06%
05:03pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
04:45pFossil fuel side deal for U.S. climate bill slammed by green groups
RE
04:45pMagnolia Oil & Gas Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

08/02/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds API data)


By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have declined from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have declined by 700,000 barrels for the week ended July 29. Eight of the analysts surveyed are expecting a decline, while three forecast an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.1 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.5 million barrels to an increase of 1.1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to rise by 700,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 2.4 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week, to 92.7%. Forecasts range from a 0.2 percentage-point decrease to a 1.1 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday its data for the week showed a 2.2 million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 204,000-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and a 351,000-barrel decrease in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                       -2.3       1.1          2.4       0.3 
Citi Futures                        -1.5      -1.5            1         1 
Commodity Research Group             1.8      -2.3          1.5       1.1 
Confluence Investment Management    -1.5      -0.5            1       0.5 
DTN                                 -0.9      -1.4          0.8       0.6 
Excel Futures                       -3.1      -2.5          0.8       0.3 
Spartan Capital Securities          -1.3      -2.1          0.9       n/f 
Mizuho                                -1       0.5          0.5      -0.2 
Price Futures Group                    2        -2           -2      unch 
Ritterbusch and Associates             1      -2.0          1.2       0.6 
Tradition Energy                      -1        -2         -0.8       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                             -0.7      -1.3          0.7       0.5

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1702ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 99.65 Delayed Quote.32.53%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.56% 517.4831 Real-time Quote.31.13%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -1.73% 410.5417 Real-time Quote.47.94%
WTI 0.06% 93.816 Delayed Quote.29.81%
All news about WTI
05:03pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
04:45pFossil fuel side deal for U.S. climate bill slammed by green groups
RE
04:45pMagnolia Oil & Gas Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04:43pOccidental Petroleum posts higher quarterly profit, resumes buybacks
RE
04:35pCanadian dollar dips as geopolitical tensions rise
RE
04:23pPioneer Natural quarterly profit rises on soaring oil prices
RE
04:21pRanger Oil Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
04:20pCoterra, Chesapeake post strong second quarter on higher energy prices
RE
04:17pGibson Energy Second-Quarter Profit Rises 13% as Revenue Nearly Doubles
MT
04:05pEarnings Flash (MGY) MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $484.6M
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish