WTI
12-20-22
76.14 USD   +0.36%
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
05:12pWall Street Halts Four-Day Equity Selloff
MT
04:47pEnergy Up as Weaker Dollar Boosts Oil -- Energy Roundup
DJ
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

12/20/2022 | 05:29pm EST
(Adds API data)


By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have declined from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 300,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 16, with five analysts forecasting a decline and six predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 6.5 million barrels to an increase of 4.7 million barrels.

Analysts noted the likely small decrease would come despite a reasonably-large transfer of crude last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side. The year-long SPR sales by the U.S. government aim to boost supplies so as to reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but the sales are winding down and the government may soon start repurchasing crude to refill the SPR.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decline of 2 million barrels to an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to remain unchanged from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.7 million barrels to an increase of 2.7 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous week to 92.4%. Forecasts range from a 0.8 percentage-point decrease to a 2.5 percentage-points increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said Tuesday its data for the week showed a 3.1 million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 4.5 million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and an 830,000-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                    Refinery 
                                    Crude   Gasoline   Distillates    Use 
Again Capital                       -3.1       1.2          2.6      -0.8 
Citi Futures                         2.5       3.5          1.5       2.5 
Commodity Research Group            -6.5       1.5          2.7       0.4 
Confluence Investment Management     2.5         3         -1.5         1 
DTN                                    1       0.8         -1.2      -0.5 
Excel Futures                        4.7       3.5          1.7      -0.5 
Spartan Capital Securities           1.5      -0.5         -2.7       n/f 
Mizuho                                 3         2         -0.5      -0.5 
Price Futures Group                   -4        -2           -2      unch 
Ritterbusch and Associates            -4       1.5         -1.1      -0.2 
Tradition Energy                    -0.5      -0.3          0.8       n/f 
AVERAGE                             -0.3       1.3          0.0       0.2 
 
n/f = no forecast 
unch = unchanged 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.49% 79.64 Delayed Quote.2.25%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.46% 417.7901 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -0.46% 367.8771 Real-time Quote.32.22%
WTI 0.31% 76.137 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
