By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil and refined fuel inventories are expected to see small, across-the-board declines from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have declined by 600,000 barrels for the week ended Sept. 22. Six of the forecasters are predicting a decrease while three are expecting an increase. Expectations range from a decrease of 4 million barrels to an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

The closely watched inventory data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 200,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which are mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 1 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 1.1 million barrels.

Refinery use likely fell by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week, to 91.4%. Forecasts range from a decrease of 1 percentage point to an increase of 0.6 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 1.6-million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 70,000-barrel fall in gasoline stockpiles and a 1.7-million-barrel drop in diesel inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                      Refinery 
                                    Crude     Gasoline  Distillates      Use 
Again Capital                       -2.6         1.7         1.1         0.6 
Commodity Research Group            -0.9         1.1         0.7        -0.7 
Confluence Investment Management     2.5        -0.5        -2          -1 
DTN                                 -1.8         1.2        -1.4        -0.8 
Spartan Capital Securities           1.4        -1.9        -1.3         n/f 
Mizuho                               2          -1          -1          -0.7 
Price Futures Group                 -4          -2          -2          -0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates          -1.5         0.4        -2.6        -0.4 
Tradition Energy                    -0.3        -0.6        -0.4         n/f 
AVERAGE                             -0.6        -0.2        -1.0        -0.5 
 
n/f = no forecast 
unch = unchanged 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-23 1707ET