U.S. crude-oil and refined fuel inventories are expected to see small, across-the-board declines from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have declined by 600,000 barrels for the week ended Sept. 22. Six of the forecasters are predicting a decrease while three are expecting an increase. Expectations range from a decrease of 4 million barrels to an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

The closely watched inventory data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 200,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which are mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 1 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 1.1 million barrels.

Refinery use likely fell by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week, to 91.4%. Forecasts range from a decrease of 1 percentage point to an increase of 0.6 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 1.6-million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 70,000-barrel fall in gasoline stockpiles and a 1.7-million-barrel drop in diesel inventories, according to a source.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Again Capital -2.6 1.7 1.1 0.6 Commodity Research Group -0.9 1.1 0.7 -0.7 Confluence Investment Management 2.5 -0.5 -2 -1 DTN -1.8 1.2 -1.4 -0.8 Spartan Capital Securities 1.4 -1.9 -1.3 n/f Mizuho 2 -1 -1 -0.7 Price Futures Group -4 -2 -2 -0.5 Ritterbusch and Associates -1.5 0.4 -2.6 -0.4 Tradition Energy -0.3 -0.6 -0.4 n/f AVERAGE -0.6 -0.2 -1.0 -0.5 n/f = no forecast unch = unchanged Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

