  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 28. Eight of the analysts forecast an increase, while three predicted a decline. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.2 million barrels to an increase of 2.9 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 200,000 barrels to an increase of 3.1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to decrease by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.6 million barrels to an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Refinery use likely fell by 0.1 percentage point from the previous week, to 87.6% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.7 percentage point to an increase of 0.6 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                    Crude     Gasoline    Distillates   Refinery Use 
Again Capital                        1.8        2.6         -1.1            0.6 
Citi Futures                         2.5        1.5         -1.5           -0.5 
Commodity Research Group             1.8        2.4         -1.6           -0.7 
Confluence Investment Management     2.5        3            0.5            0.5 
DTN                                  1.2        0.9         -1.4           -0.6 
Excel Futures                       -2.2        1.5         -1.8            0.4 
Spartan Capital Securities           2.8        3.1         -3.6            n/f 
Mizuho                               1          2           -1.5           -0.4 
Price Futures Group                 -2          1           -2              0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates           2.9        1.0         -2.1           -0.4 
Tradition Energy                    -0.2       -0.2         -1.5            n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              1.1        1.7         -1.6           -0.1

n/f = no forecast


Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1224ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 89.28 Delayed Quote.16.77%
S&P 500 0.69% 4546.54 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.19% 484.2155 Delayed Quote.17.21%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 1.24% 332.9123 Delayed Quote.16.65%
WTI -0.07% 88.33 Delayed Quote.16.44%
