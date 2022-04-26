Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/26 01:22:28 pm EDT
102.57 USD   +4.13%
01:04pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Sink Ahead of Heavyweight Technology Earnings
MT
12:47pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Post Gains Midday Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

04/26/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have increased by 600,000 barrels for the week ended April 22. Six of the analysts forecast an increase, while three predicted a decrease. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.5 million barrels to an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.6 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 100,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.8 million barrels to an increase of 2.6 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, to 91.2% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 1 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                    Refinery 
                                    Crude   Gasoline    Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        1.7       1.1          0.9       0.6 
Citi Futures                         1.5        -1           -1      -0.5 
Confluence Investment Management       3       1.5         -0.5      -0.5 
DTN                                 -3.5      -0.8         -0.3      -0.5 
Spartan Capital Securities          -1.2      -2.6          2.6       n/f 
Mizuho                                -2         1           -1         1 
Price Futures Group                    2         2            2         1 
Ritterbusch and Associates           3.3       0.7         -2.8       0.5 
Tradition Energy                       1      -0.8           -1       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              0.6       0.1         -0.1       0.2

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1303ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.14% 105.647 Delayed Quote.34.73%
S&P 500 -2.18% 4202.25 Real-time Quote.-9.86%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.08% 562.3148 Real-time Quote.31.02%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 5.41% 467.9379 Real-time Quote.57.15%
WTI 3.73% 102.565 Delayed Quote.33.12%
All news about WTI
01:04pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Sink Ahead of Heavyweight T..
MT
12:47pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Post Gains Midday Tuesday
MT
12:15pItaly could nationalise Lukoil refinery, sources say
RE
12:03pMeeting GHG Emission Reduction Targets for Oil Sands Producers Could Cost up to C$65 Bi..
MT
11:19aEquities retreat as Wall Street eyes tech earnings, growth worries linger
RE
10:49aRussia's Rosneft seeks pre-payment in roubles for oil products
RE
10:28aToronto index slips as tech, healthcare stocks weigh
RE
10:09aWipro Agrees to Acquire Rizing Intermediate
DJ
09:33aFactbox - Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish