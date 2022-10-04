Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  11:23 2022-10-04 am EDT
86.46 USD   +3.75%
11:27aU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:12aKuwait oil minister: kuwait is keen on ensuring stability of glo…
RE
11:10aKuwait oil minister: opec+ mainly focuses on providing enough su…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

10/04/2022 | 11:27am EDT
By Dan Molinski

U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have increased by 1.3 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 30, with just two analysts forecasting a decline and nine predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 4.7 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.5 million barrels to an increase of 1.4 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.1 million barrels to an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Refinery use likely declined by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week to 90.2%. Forecasts range from a 1.3 percentage-point decrease to a 0.4 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        1.8      -2.3         -1.4       0.4 
Citi Futures                         2.5        -1         -1.5      unch 
Commodity Research Group             4.7      -1.1          1.2      -1.3 
Confluence Investment Management     2.5       0.5         -1.5        -1 
DTN                                  2.1      -1.8          0.5      -0.5 
Excel Futures                        1.8      -2.3         -3.1      -0.6 
Spartan Capital Securities          -0.8       1.4         -2.9       n/f 
Mizuho                                 1        -1           -1      -0.5 
Price Futures Group                   -3      -2.5           -3      unch 
Ritterbusch and Associates           1.5       0.7         -1.3      -0.5 
Tradition Energy                     0.2        -2         -1.5       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              1.3      -1.0         -1.4      -0.4

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1126ET

