Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  01:40 2023-01-04 pm EST
73.72 USD   -4.32%
01:41pDow Gains 150 Points in Choppy Trading Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
01:34pBP Plans to Boost Oil Investments in Gulf of Mexico, Texas Operations
MT
01:27pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

01/04/2023 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen slightly from the previous week in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have increased by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 30, with four analysts forecasting a decline and seven predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 4 million barrels to an increase of 4 million barrels.

Analysts noted the likely increase would be partly because of another transfer of crude last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side. The year-long SPR sales by the U.S. government aim to boost supplies to reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but the sales are winding down and the government may soon start repurchasing crude to refill the SPR.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, a day later than normal due to the Christmas holiday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 200,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decline of 2.1 million barrels to an increase of 5 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to fall by 600,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.6 million barrels to an increase of 3.9 million barrels.

Refinery use likely decreased by 2.7 percentage points from the previous week to 89.3% as extremely cold weather caused some disruptions. Forecasts range from a 7.5 percentage-point decrease to a 0.8 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                    Refinery 
                                    Crude   Gasoline    Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        3.4      -1.9          0.8       0.8 
Citi Futures                         1.5       1.5         -1.5      -4.5 
Commodity Research Group               4      -0.5           -2        -6 
Confluence Investment Management      -4         5          3.5      -1.5 
DTN                                  2.8        -2         -3.2      -7.5 
Excel Futures                        2.4      -2.1         -1.2      -0.6 
Spartan Capital Securities           0.1       2.1         -3.6       n/f 
Mizuho                                -1        -1           -1        -4 
Price Futures Group                   -2        -2           -2        -2 
Ritterbusch and Associates            -4       3.0          3.9       0.6 
Tradition Energy                     1.2       0.2         -0.8       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              0.4       0.2         -0.6      -2.7

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged


Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1259ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.31% 78.68 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.73% 402.8279 Real-time Quote.0.25%
WTI -4.36% 73.715 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
All news about WTI
01:41pDow Gains 150 Points in Choppy Trading Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
01:34pBP Plans to Boost Oil Investments in Gulf of Mexico, Texas Operations
MT
01:27pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:24pDow Gains 150 Points in Choppy Trading Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
01:00pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:50pExchange-Traded Funds Trade Higher as Dow Jumps
MT
12:50pCorrection to Hyzon-Chevron Article on Dec. 28
DJ
12:48pCanada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site
RE
12:43pDow Jumps 250 Points in Choppy Midday Trading
MT
12:32pICE Canola Lower at Midday in Choppy Trade
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish