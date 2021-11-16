Log in
WTI
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

11/16/2021 | 05:25pm EST
(Adds API data)

By Paulo Trevisani

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, with seven analysts forecasting an increase and three analysts predicting a decline. Forecasts ranged from a decrease of 3.5 million barrels to an increase of 2.7 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to have declined by 600,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to show a decline of 1.3 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.8 million barrels to an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, to 87.4% of capacity. Forecasts range from increases of 0.2 percentage point to one percentage point. Two analysts didn't make forecasts.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday its data for the week showed an increase of 700,000 barrels in crude supplies, a 2.8 million-barrel decline in gasoline stocks and an increase of 100,000 barrels in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                  Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
Again Capital                       2.6      -1.4          0.5           0.9 
Commodity Research Group              1       0.8         -0.3           0.4 
Confluence Investment Management      2        -1           -2             1 
DTN                                 1.2      -0.5         -0.8           0.2 
Excel Futures                       2.7      -1.8         -2.5           0.4 
Spartan Capital Securities         -2.8      -1.1         -3.8           n/f 
Mizuho                              0.5      -0.5           -1           0.5 
Price Futures Group                -3.5        -2           -2             1 
Ritterbusch and Associates            2       0.4         -1.5           1.0 
Tradition Energy                   -0.7       1.2          0.1           n/f 
 
AVERAGE                             0.5      -0.6         -1.3           0.7

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1724ET

