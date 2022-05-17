Log in
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

05/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have climbed by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended May 13. Two of the analysts forecast a decrease, while eight predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 1.6 million barrels to an increase of 4 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 3.1 million barrels to an increase of 2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to be unchanged from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 4.1 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.6 percentage point from the previous week, to 90.6% of capacity. Forecasts range from unchanged to an increase of 1 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 2.4-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 5.1-million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks and a 1.1-million-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        2.4      -1.6          1.4       0.8 
Citi Futures                         2.5        -2           -1      unch 
Commodity Research Group             1.2      -0.6         -0.5         1 
Confluence Investment Management       4         2         -0.5       0.7 
DTN                                  1.4      -1.2         -0.8       0.5 
 
Spartan Capital Securities          -1.6      -3.1          4.1       n/f 
 
Mizuho                                 2        -2           -1       0.5 
Price Futures Group                    2         2            1         1 
Ritterbusch and Associates          -1.2      -2.0         -2.0       0.5 
 
Tradition Energy                     0.8      -1.1         -0.3  n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              1.4      -1.0         unch       0.6

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1700ET

