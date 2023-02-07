Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  06:55:11 2023-02-07 pm EST
77.66 USD   +3.93%
01:17pU.S. crude output to rise in 2023, while demand to stay flat -EIA
RE
01:00pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Midday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

02/07/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds API data)


By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 1.8 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 3, with one analyst forecasting a decline, eight predicting an increase, and one forecasting no change week-on-week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 1.6 million barrels to an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from increases of 400,000 barrels to 2.1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to increase by 200,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 1.5 million barrels to an increase of 1.8 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.5 percentage points from the previous week to 86.2%. Forecasts range from a 0.5 percentage-point decline to a 1.5 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said Tuesday its data for the week showed a 2.2 million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 5.3 million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 1.1 million-barrel increase in diesel inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                   Refinery 
                                   Crude    Gasoline   Distillates    Use 
Again Capital                        2.9       1.7          1.1       1.4 
Citi Futures                        unch         1           -1       0.5 
Commodity Research Group             3.1       1.7          0.4      -0.4 
Confluence Investment Management       2       1.5           -1       1.5 
DTN                                  1.5       1.2         -0.5      -0.5 
Excel Futures                        3.3       2.1          1.8       0.4 
Spartan Capital Securities          -1.6       1.8         -1.5       n/f 
Mizuho                                 2         1            1       0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates           2.4       0.4          0.5       0.5 
Tradition Energy                     2.5       1.8          1.5       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              1.8       1.4          0.2       0.5

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.28% 84.03 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.02% 424.8382 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
WTI 3.93% 77.657 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
All news about WTI
01:17pU.S. crude output to rise in 2023, while demand to stay flat -EIA
RE
01:00pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Midday Trading
MT
12:58pExchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Climb as Investors Anticipate Rate Movement Clues in..
MT
12:56pOil prices extend gains, us crude up $3 to session high of $77.1…
RE
12:46pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:42pEIA's February Short-Term Energy Outlook Raises Estimates for China Oil Demand and US P..
MT
12:39pUS Equity Indexes Mixed as Investors Await Fed Chair Powell's Views on Friday's Strong ..
MT
12:38pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas -2-
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas Stocks
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish