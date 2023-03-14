Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  05:35:03 2023-03-14 pm EDT
71.61 USD   -4.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

03/14/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
(Adds API data)


By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have climbed by a marginal 100,000 barrels for the week ended March 10, with five analysts forecasting a decline and the other five predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

The closely watched data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 600,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week to 86.5%. Forecasts range from a 0.1 percentage-point decline to a 1 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said Tuesday its data for the week showed a 1.2 million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 4.6 million-barrel decline in gasoline stocks and a 2.9 million-barrel decrease in diesel inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                   Refinery 
                                    Crude   Gasoline    Distillates   Use 
 
Citi Futures                         3.5      -2.5         -1.5       0.5 
Commodity Research Group             1.9       1.7         -0.7       0.5 
Confluence Investment Management     1.5      -2.5         -1.5         1 
DTN                                  1.3      -1.1          0.3      -0.1 
Excel Futures                       -2.1      -1.6         -0.7       0.4 
Spartan Capital Securities          -1.4       0.9          1.7       n/f 
Mizuho                                -2        -1            1       0.5 
Price Futures Group                   -3        -3           -3      unch 
Ritterbusch and Associates           1.5      -2.0         -1.2       1.0 
Tradition Energy                    -0.5      -1.2         -0.5       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              0.1      -1.2         -0.6       0.5

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1726ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.66% 77.58 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.41% 391.8119 Real-time Quote.-6.82%
WTI -4.12% 71.609 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
