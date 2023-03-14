U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

(Adds API data)

By Dan Molinski

U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have climbed by a marginal 100,000 barrels for the week ended March 10, with five analysts forecasting a decline and the other five predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

The closely watched data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 600,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 1.7 million barrels.

Refinery use likely increased by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week to 86.5%. Forecasts range from a 0.1 percentage-point decline to a 1 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said Tuesday its data for the week showed a 1.2 million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 4.6 million-barrel decline in gasoline stocks and a 2.9 million-barrel decrease in diesel inventories, according to a source.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Citi Futures 3.5 -2.5 -1.5 0.5 Commodity Research Group 1.9 1.7 -0.7 0.5 Confluence Investment Management 1.5 -2.5 -1.5 1 DTN 1.3 -1.1 0.3 -0.1 Excel Futures -2.1 -1.6 -0.7 0.4 Spartan Capital Securities -1.4 0.9 1.7 n/f Mizuho -2 -1 1 0.5 Price Futures Group -3 -3 -3 unch Ritterbusch and Associates 1.5 -2.0 -1.2 1.0 Tradition Energy -0.5 -1.2 -0.5 n/f AVERAGE 0.1 -1.2 -0.6 0.5

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

