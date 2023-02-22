Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  10:55:16 2023-02-22 am EST
74.80 USD   -1.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Rose in DOE Data, Analysts Say

02/22/2023 | 11:00am EST
By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have increased from the previous week in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 2 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 17, with three analysts forecasting a decline and the other seven predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 6.5 million barrels.

The closely watched data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, a day later than normal due to the President's holiday on Monday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 400,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which is mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decline by 700,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 1 million barrels.

Refinery use likely decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous week to 86.4%. Forecasts range from a 0.8 percentage-point decline to a 1 percentage-point increase. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        2.8       0.9         -1.1      -0.8 
Citi Futures                         4.5        -1           -1      -0.3 
Commodity Research Group             2.5       1.3         -0.4      -0.2 
Confluence Investment Management      -1        -2         -1.5         1 
DTN                                  2.2       1.8         -0.6      -0.7 
Excel Futures                        6.5       2.5         -1.2       0.7 
Spartan Capital Securities          -1.4      -0.9         -0.5       n/f 
 
Mizuho                                 3         2            1      -0.8 
Price Futures Group                   -2        -2           -2      unch 
 
 
Tradition Energy                       3       1.1          0.3       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              2.0       0.4         -0.7      -0.1

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1059ET

