Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-10-25 pm EDT
84.92 USD   +0.11%
05:11pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Rose in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
04:57pMaterials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:51pGLOBALS MARKETS-Global shares rise; Sterling rallies as dollar retreats
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Rose in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

10/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have increased from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have increased by 600,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 21, with three analysts forecasting a decline and the other eight predicting an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.2 million barrels to an increase of 3.4 million barrels.

Analysts said the expected increase is partly due to another transfer of crude from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side, as part of a year-long effort by the U.S. government to boost supplies and reduce gasoline prices at the pump.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 900,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.5 million barrels to an increase of 1.1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.1 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.1 million barrels to an increase of 1.8 million barrels.

Refinery use likely was unchanged from the previous week to 89.5%. Forecasts range from a 1.2 percentage-point decrease to a 1-percentage-point increase. Three analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 4.5-million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 2.3-million-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and a 635,000-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        3.4       1.1          1.8       0.9 
Citi Futures                         1.5      -2.5         -2.5      unch 
Commodity Research Group               2       0.7          0.3      -0.5 
Confluence Investment Management     2.5      -1.5           -2         1 
DTN                                  1.1       0.5         -1.5      -1.2 
Excel Futures                       -2.2      -1.5         -0.9      -0.4 
Spartan Capital Securities           1.6      -0.6         -1.3       n/f 
Mizuho                                -2        -1           -1      -0.5 
Price Futures Group                   -2      -2.5           -2       n/f 
Ritterbusch and Associates           0.5      -2.5         -3.1       0.8 
Tradition Energy                     0.1      -0.2         -0.4       n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              0.6      -0.9         -1.1       unch

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1710ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 91.38 Delayed Quote.20.30%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.33% 467.6092 Real-time Quote.13.07%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -0.79% 435.062 Real-time Quote.52.81%
WTI 0.11% 84.923 Delayed Quote.12.60%
All news about WTI
05:11pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Rose in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
04:57pMaterials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:51pGLOBALS MARKETS-Global shares rise; Sterling rallies as dollar retreats
RE
04:31pWhite House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
RE
03:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weakening Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
03:29pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:18pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 3-week high on improving risk appetite
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $93.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 6.81% to Settle at $2.9160 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.20% to Settle at $3.9672 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral