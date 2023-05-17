By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased sharply again last week even as refinery activity picked up speed, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were higher before the report was released reduced those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for June delivery was recently up 0.4% at $71.15 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly jumped by 5 million barrels last week to 467.6 million barrels, and are now just "slightly below" the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 800,000 barrels from the prior week.

The rise came in part due to a 2.4-million-barrel transfer of crude oil last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side, in transactions conducted by the Department of Energy.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week to 35.5 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day last week, to 12.2 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.4 million barrels to 218.3 million barrels, close to analysts' expectations of a 1.3-million-barrel decrease.

Distillate stocks, which are mostly diesel fuel, rose by a tiny 80,000 barrels to 106.2 million barrels, and remain about 16% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would see no change from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 1 full percentage point from the previous week to 92.0%, compared with expectations for just a 0.3-percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended May 12: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: +5.0 -1.4 +0.1 +1.0 Forecast: -0.8 -1.3 unch +0.3

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

