By Anthony Harrup

U.S. crude oil inventories fell for a fourth consecutive week, and gasoline and distillate stocks declined as refineries reduced their capacity use, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Commercial crude oil stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 3.7 million barrels to 436.5 million barrels in the week ended July 19 and were about 5% below the five-year average for the time of year, the EIA said.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast crude stockpiles to be down by 1.2 million barrels.

Stocks of gasoline decreased by 5.6 million barrels as demand picked up, and distillate fuel inventories were down by 2.8 million barrels.

Change in U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 19 Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -3.7 -5.6 -2.8 -2.1 Forecast: -1.2 -0.7 1.1 -0.5

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

