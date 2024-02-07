By Anthony Harrup

U.S. crude oil stocks saw a large build last week while gasoline and distillate fuel inventories fell as refinery runs declined for a fifth consecutive week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Commercial crude-oil stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rose by 5.5 million barrels to 427.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 2, and were about 4% below the five-year average for the time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.3 million barrels.

Storage in the SPR rose by 615,000 barrels to 358 million barrels, the EIA said.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the Nymex delivery hub, was little changed at 28.1 million barrels. U.S. refineries reduced their capacity use to 82.4% from 82.9% the week before. Expectations were for refinery runs to increase by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week.

Crude futures were higher Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate for March delivery up 0.6% at $73.78 a barrel, and international benchmark Brent for April up 0.6% at $79.09 a barrel.

Gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.1 million barrels to 251 million barrels against expectations of a 300,000-barrel build in the Journal survey. Gasoline inventories are about 1% below their five-year average, the EIA said.

Distillate stocks, mostly diesel fuel, fell by 3.2 million barrels to 127.6 million barrels and were 7% below the five-year average. Expectations were for a distillate stock draw of 2 million barrels.

Change in U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Feb. 2: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: 5.5 -3.1 -3.2 -0.5 Forecast: 1.3 0.3 -2.0 0.4

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

