U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, and gasoline and distillate fuel stocks declined with refinery capacity use unchanged, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Commercial crude-oil stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rose by 3.5 million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16 and were about 2% below the five-year average for the time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 3.2 million barrels.

Storage in the SPR increased by 748,000 barrels to 359.5 million barrels, the EIA said.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the Nymex delivery hub, rose by 741,000 barrels to 29.5 million barrels, while refinery capacity use was unchanged at 80.6%. Refinery runs were forecast to rise by 0.8 percentage point.

U.S. crude oil production was around 13.3 million barrels a day, unchanged from the previous week, while crude imports rose by 184,000 barrels a day to 6.7 million barrels a day and exports increased by 618,000 barrels a day to 5 million barrels a day.

Crude futures were higher Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate up 0.9% at $78.58 a barrel, and international benchmark Brent was 0.7% higher at $83.61 a barrel.

Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 293,000 barrels last week to 247 million barrels and were around 2% below the five-year average. Gasoline demand was steady at 8.2 million barrels a day, and production was down slightly at 9 million barrels a day. Gasoline stocks were forecast to be 2.1 million barrels lower in the Journal survey.

Stocks of distillate fuels decreased by 4 million barrels to 121.7 million barrels, against expectations of a 1.4 million-barrel draw.

Change in U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Feb. 16: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: 3.5 -0.3 -4.0 0.0 Forecast: 3.2 -2.1 -1.4 0.8

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

