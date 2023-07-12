By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil and diesel fuel increased sharply last week, while gasoline supplies remained steady, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices were higher before the report was released and remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for August delivery was recently up 1.5% at $75.93 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles jumped by 5.9 million barrels last week to 458.1 million barrels, and are now about 1% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would slip by 100,000 barrels from the prior week.

The rise in commercial inventories came in part due to a 400,000-barrel transfer of crude oil last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side, as part of the transactions being conducted by the Department of Energy over the past few months.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, decreased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week to 41.2 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production slipped by 100,000 barrels a day last week to 12.3 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles were virtually unchanged, falling by just 4,000 barrels to 219.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.1-million-barrel decrease.

Distillate stocks, which are mostly diesel fuel, jumped by 4.8 million barrels to 118.2 million barrels, and are now about 14% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would slip by 100,000 barrels last week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 2.6 percentage points from the previous week to 93.7%, compared with expectations for just a 0.2 percentage-point increase from the previous week.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 7:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: +5.9 unch +4.8 +2.6 Forecast: -0.1 -1.1 -0.1 +0.2

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

