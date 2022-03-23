U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell last week, and gasoline and diesel fuel stockpiles also saw sizable declines, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were sharply higher before the mostly bullish report was released extended those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for May delivery was recently up 4.4% at $114.07 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles slid by 2.5 million barrels to 413.4 million barrels, and are now about 13% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would be unchanged from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, climbed by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week, to 25.2 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged from the previous week at 11.6 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.9 million barrels to 238 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 2.1 million barrels to 112.1 million barrels, and are now about 17% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would fall by 800,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week to 91.1%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a smaller, 0.2 percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended March 18:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -2.5 -2.9 -2.1 +0.7 Forecast: unch -1.5 -0.8 +0.2

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

