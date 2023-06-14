By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly ballooned last week, while stockpiles of refined fuels also saw considerable gains, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were higher before the report was released remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for July delivery was recently up 0.8% at $69.94 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 7.9 million barrels last week to 467.1 million barrels, leaving them almost precisely at the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 300,000 barrels from the prior week.

The surge higher was partly due to a 1.9-million-barrel transfer of crude oil last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side, in transactions being conducted by the Department of Energy each week over the past few months.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week to 42.1 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged last week, staying at a three-year-high 12.4 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 2.1 million barrels to 220.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of just a 100,000-barrel increase.

Distillate stocks, which are mostly diesel fuel, jumped by 2.1 million barrels to 113.9 million barrels, and are now about 14% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would rise by 1 million barrels last week.

The refining capacity utilization rate unexpectedly dropped by 2.1 percentage points from the previous week to 93.7%. It was the sharpest weekly decline of the year and compared with expectations for no change from the previous week..

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended June 9: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: +7.9 +2.1 +2.1 -2.1 Forecast: -0.3 +0.1 +1.0 unch

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

