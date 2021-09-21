Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Sept 17

09/21/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended September 17. Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday by the EIA. 

 
                      Estimates    Actuals 
                    -------------  -------  ------- 
                       Sep 17      Sep 10    Sep 3 
------------------  -------------  -------  ------- 
PRODUCTION (t/bl)         923-952      937      923 
------------------  -------------  -------  ------- 
STOCKS (t/bl)       19,510-20,010   20,010   20,390 
------------------  -------------  -------  -------

--

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1217ET

All news about WTI
12:18pU.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Sept 17
DJ
12:07pIndia's summer grains output seen at record 150.50 mln tonnes in 2021/22
RE
12:06pOil edges up, as investors worry about global demand
RE
12:00pANOTHER HEADWIND? : global gas price spike worries energy execs
RE
11:52aU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
11:49aAround 20% of Nigerian workers lost jobs due to COVID-19 -stats office
RE
11:25aCHINA EVERGRANDE : World stock markets steady after Evergrande-led sell-off
RE
11:25aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
11:13aUNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : UBS Raises Brent Oil Price Forecast for 2021 and 2022 but ..
MT
11:04aScotiabank Says Financial Markets Shrug at Canada's Parliamentary Election Outcome; Wha..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral