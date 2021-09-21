U.S. Ethanol Production and Stocks Estimates for Sept 17

The following is a range of analysts' estimates of ethanol production and ethanol inventories for the week ended September 17. Production units are in thousands of barrels per day, while inventories are listed in thousands of barrels. Parentheses indicate a negative number. The report is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday by the EIA.

Estimates Actuals ------------- ------- ------- Sep 17 Sep 10 Sep 3 ------------------ ------------- ------- ------- PRODUCTION (t/bl) 923-952 937 923 ------------------ ------------- ------- ------- STOCKS (t/bl) 19,510-20,010 20,010 20,390 ------------------ ------------- ------- -------

