U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 1.29 million bpd after storm, data shows

A total of 139 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were unmanned at midday on Sunday, the department reported, down from the 310 that had been evacuated on Wednesday. (https://tinyurl.com/y4yed9sb)

The region's natural gas production also remained down 50%, with 1.35 billion cubic feet per day shut in on Sunday, as energy producers began to restore output that was halted ahead of Laura.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico wells account for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas production.

In addition to the well shut-ins, the storm prompted energy firms to suspend processing at six coastal refineries last week. Those six account for about 12% of U.S. oil processing capacity. Refineries without significant damage also began taking steps to restart operations.

