U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 1.29 million bpd after storm, data shows

08/30/2020 | 02:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is wrapped closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas

U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output on Sunday remained down 70%, or 1.29 million barrels per day, according to data released by the Department of Interior, as companies continued to return crews to offshore facilities that were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Laura.

A total of 139 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were unmanned at midday on Sunday, the department reported, down from the 310 that had been evacuated on Wednesday. (https://tinyurl.com/y4yed9sb)

The region's natural gas production also remained down 50%, with 1.35 billion cubic feet per day shut in on Sunday, as energy producers began to restore output that was halted ahead of Laura.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico wells account for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas production.

In addition to the well shut-ins, the storm prompted energy firms to suspend processing at six coastal refineries last week. Those six account for about 12% of U.S. oil processing capacity. Refineries without significant damage also began taking steps to restart operations.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Paul Simao)

