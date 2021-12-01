Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/01 10:59:19 am
68.63 USD   +2.53%
11:11aU.S. Ethanol Inventories Turn Higher
DJ
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed takes a new stance
11:07aU.S. Oil Inventories Decline, Production Rises
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline, Production Rises

12/01/2021 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased last week but domestic production rose to an 18-month-high, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were sharply higher before the mixed-to-bearish report was released reduced some of those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for January delivery was recently up 3.1% at $68.25 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 909,000 barrels to 433.1 million barrels, and are now about 6% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 800,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, rose by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week, to 28.5 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production increased by 100,000 barrels a day to 11.6 million barrels a day, the highest since May 2020, according to EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles jumped by 4 million barrels to 215.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 500,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 2.2 million barrels to 123.9 million barrels, and are now about 9% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would be unchanged from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by a smaller-than-forecast 0.2 percentage points from the previous week to 88.8%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 0.6 percentage point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Nov. 26: 

 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:    -0.9   +4.0      +2.2         +0.2 
Forecast:    -0.8   -0.5      unch         +0.6

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-21 1106ET

All news about WTI
11:11aU.S. Ethanol Inventories Turn Higher
DJ
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed takes a new stance
11:07aU.S. Oil Inventories Decline, Production Rises
DJ
10:58aHalliburton Offers to Buy Exxon Mobil's Stake in Iraqi Oilfield
MT
10:53aAnalysis - Europe not yet ready to abandon "transitory" inflation view
RE
10:52aExxon Mobil Aims to Double Earnings, Cash Flow by 2027, Sets $20 Billion-$25 Billion Ca..
MT
10:42aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline Sharply in Week Ended Nov. 26, Gas and Distillates Hi..
MT
10:39aInternational Petroleum Gets Approval for Share Repurchase Program
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fell by 2.9 Million Barrels After Prior 600,000 De..
MT
10:31aExxon to hold spending at $20 billion to $25 billion through 2027
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish