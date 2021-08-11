Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline as Refineries Boost Activity

08/11/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined slightly last week as refinery activity increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were lower before the report came out remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for September delivery was recently down 1% at $67.63 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 448,000 barrels to 438.8 million barrels, and remain about 6% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 600,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, fell by 325,000 barrels from the previous week, to 34.6 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production rose by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week to 11.3 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.4 million barrels to 227.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.8 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 1.8 million barrels to 140.5 million barrels and remain about 6% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast distillate supplies would rise by just 100,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week to 91.8%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 0.4 percentage-point increase from the previous week.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Aug. 6: 

 
            Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:   -0.4   -1.4      +1.8         +0.5 
Forecast:   -0.6   -1.8      +0.1         +0.4

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1104ET

All news about WTI
11:12aU.S. calls on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil
RE
11:05aU.S. Oil Inventories Decline as Refineries Boost Activity
DJ
11:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
10:51aPIPESTONE ENERGY : Narrows Q2 Loss Year over Year; Remains on Track to Generate ..
MT
10:48aMoody's Changes Cenovus Energy's Outlook to Stable; Up 0.4%
MT
10:45aDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Total Crude Oil Stocks Pull Back in Week Ended Aug. 6
MT
10:44aAction Economics on WTI Crude After EIA Data
MT
10:35aFIRST OIL : EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
10:31aDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 400,000 Barrels Aft..
MT
10:16aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Increasing by Double Digits
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish