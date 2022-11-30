Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  10:56 2022-11-30 am EST
80.18 USD   +1.85%
11:09aCanadian Natural Resources Maintains Buy Rating at TPH After 2023 Guidance Released; Price Target Raised to C$95.00
MT
11:03aMoldova says price it pays Gazprom for natural gas to fall 4% in December
RE
11:03aRecon Technology Says Nanjing Recon Wins Contract for China Gas Generation Plant; Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop as Refinery Activity Surges

11/30/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week as refinery activity quickly sped up and strategic reserves sales slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were sharply higher before the mixed-to-bullish report was released remained higher afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for January delivery was recently up 2.8%, at $80.39 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 12.6 million barrels, to 419.1 million barrels, and are now about 8% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 2.1 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, decreased by 415,000 barrels from the previous week, to 24.3 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged from the previous week, at 12.1 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles jumped by 2.8 million barrels, to 213.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 500,000 barrel increase.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 3.5 million barrels, to 112.6 million barrels, and are now 11% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would rise by 200,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 1.3 percentage points from the previous week, to 95.2%. Analysts were forecasting a 0.1 percentage-point increase from the week prior. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Nov. 25: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     -12.6     +2.8         +3.5          +1.3 
Forecast:      -2.1     +0.5         +0.2          +0.1 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1102ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.81% 86.48 Delayed Quote.6.82%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.81% 439.9319 Real-time Quote.3.98%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 1.40% 401.3967 Real-time Quote.33.96%
WTI 1.78% 80.179 Delayed Quote.1.55%
All news about WTI
11:09aCanadian Natural Resources Maintains Buy Rating at TPH After 2023 Guidance Released; Pr..
MT
11:03aMoldova says price it pays Gazprom for natural gas to fall 4% in December
RE
11:03aRecon Technology Says Nanjing Recon Wins Contract for China Gas Generation Plant; Share..
MT
11:02aU.S. Oil Inventories Drop as Refinery Activity Surges
DJ
10:48aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:40aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline Sharply in Week Ended Nov. 25
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 14 Million Barrels After Prior 5.3 Million..
MT
10:13aAll eyes on Powell
MS
10:10aICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Remains on the Rise
DJ
10:00aItaly working with banks on Lukoil financing, state intervention an option - minister
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish