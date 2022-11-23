Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  11:23 2022-11-23 am EST
77.35 USD   -4.85%
11:26aU.S. crude oil stocks in SPR fall to lowest level since March 1984 - EIA
RE
11:20aEurozone PMI Data Supports European Equities
MT
11:13aNational Bank of Canada Lifts Restriction On Surge Energy After $200 Million Acquisition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, But Fuel Supplies Surge

11/23/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil declined more than expected, but stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuels rose sharply, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were sharply lower before the mostly-bearish report was released extended those declines afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for January delivery was recently down 4.9%, at $77.05 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 3.7 million barrels, to 431.7 million barrels, and are now about 5% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 800,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, decreased by 887,000 barrels from the previous week, to 24.7 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged from the previous week, at 12.1 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles jumped by 3.1 million barrels, to 211 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 200,000 barrel increase.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, unexpectedly rose by 1.7 million barrels, to 109.1 million barrels, and are now 13% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would decline by 700,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 1 percentage point from the previous week, to 93.9%. Analysts were forecasting a smaller, 0.3-percentage-point increase from the week prior. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Nov. 18: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     -3.7      +3.1         +1.7          +1.0 
Forecast:     -0.8      +0.2         -0.7          +0.3 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1058ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.53% 84.39 Delayed Quote.12.66%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.33% 426.1755 Real-time Quote.7.63%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -1.55% 402.9391 Real-time Quote.45.25%
WTI -4.93% 77.374 Delayed Quote.6.62%
All news about WTI
11:26aU.S. crude oil stocks in SPR fall to lowest level since March 1984 - EIA
RE
11:20aEurozone PMI Data Supports European Equities
MT
11:13aNational Bank of Canada Lifts Restriction On Surge Energy After $200 Million Acquisitio..
MT
11:03aExplainer-Russia's tanker fleet too small to bypass oil price cap
RE
10:58aU.S. Oil Inventories Fall, But Fuel Supplies Surge
DJ
10:55aFirst Helium Provides Update from Worsley Property
MT
10:54aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:52aIN BRIEF: Angus Energy's SF07V drilling programme progresses
AN
10:49aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline Further in Week Ended Nov. 18
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 5.3 Million Barrels After Prior 9.5 Millio..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish