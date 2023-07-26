By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories saw another small decline last week, and U.S. crude-oil production retreated to its lowest level this year, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were lower before the report was released remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for September delivery was recently down 0.5% at $79.27 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles fell by 600,000 barrels last week to 456.8 million barrels, and are now about 2% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 2.2 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, slid by 2.6 million barrels from the previous week to 35.7 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week to 12.2 million barrels a day, matching the lowest weekly reading since late December, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles slipped by 786,000 barrels to 217.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.7-million-barrel decline.

Distillate stocks, which are mostly diesel fuel, declined by 245,000 barrels to 117.9 million barrels, and remain 14% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would fall by 600,000 barrels last week.

The refining capacity utilization rate unexpectedly fell by 0.9 percentage points from the previous week to 93.4%, compared with expectations for a 0.1-percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 21:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -0.6 -0.8 -0.2 -0.9 Forecast: -2.2 -1.7 -0.6 +0.1

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-23 1118ET