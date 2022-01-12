Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Refinery Activity Slows

01/12/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined more than expected last week even as refinery activity slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were higher before the mostly bullish report was released added to those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for February delivery was recently up 1.5% at $82.42 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by 4.6 million barrels to 413.3 million barrels, and remain about 8% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by a smaller 2.1 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, fell by 2.5 million barrels from the previous week, to 34.8 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week, to 11.7 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles climbed by 8 million barrels to 240.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to increase by just 2.3 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 2.5 million barrels to 129.4 million barrels, and are now about 15% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would rise by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate slid by 1.4 percentage points from the previous week to 88.4%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point decrease.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Jan. 7: 

 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:    -4.6   +8.0      +2.5         -1.4 
Forecast:    -2.1   +2.3      +1.2         -0.1

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1103ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.97% 84.58 Delayed Quote.3.98%
S&P 500 0.31% 4724.74 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.30% 449.1175 Delayed Quote.7.55%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.60% 309.1572 Delayed Quote.6.57%
WTI 1.44% 82.47 Delayed Quote.4.24%
All news about WTI
11:04aU.S. ENERGY-RELATED EMISSIONS LIKELY : Kemp
RE
11:03aU.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Refinery Activity Slows
DJ
10:50aING Says Russia Boosts Foreign Exchange Purchases With Taxation Changes; Comments on Th..
MT
10:41aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline in Week Ended Jan. 7 on Lower Commercial Holdings
MT
10:32aFIRST OIL : EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 4.9 Million Barrels After Prior 3.5 Millio..
MT
10:15aInPlay Oil's Board Approves $58 Million Capital Program for 2022
MT
09:59aToronto index tracks Wall Street gains as U.S. CPI data meets estimates
RE
09:55aToronto index tracks Wall Street gains as U.S. CPI data meets estimates
RE
09:45aTRACKINSIGHT : A new ETF for plant-based investors
TI
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral