Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/27 11:10:15 am
83.77 USD   -0.58%
11:04aU.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Fuel Supplies Fall
DJ
10:46aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Rebound in Week Ended Oct. 22
MT
10:33aFIRST OIL : EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Fuel Supplies Fall

10/27/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose more than expected last week, but gasoline and diesel fuel supplies declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were lower before the mixed-to-bearish report was released extended those declines afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for December delivery was recently 1.7% lower at $83.19 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 4.3 million barrels to 430.8 million barrels, and remain about 6% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 500,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, fell by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week, to 27.3 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged last week from the previous week, at 11.3 million barrels a day, according to EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 2 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.8 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, slipped by 432,000 barrels to 125 million barrels, and are now about 8% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting a 2.1-million-barrel decline from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.4 percentage points from the previous week to 85.1%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 0.2 percentage point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Oct. 22: 

 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:    +4.3   -2.0      -0.4         +0.4 
Forecast:    +0.5   -1.8      -2.1         +0.2

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1103ET

All news about WTI
11:04aU.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Fuel Supplies Fall
DJ
10:46aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Rebound in Week Ended Oct. 22
MT
10:33aFIRST OIL : EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Rise by 3.2 Million Barrels After Prior 2.1 Millio..
MT
10:12aToday on Wall Street: It’s a numbers game
09:31aWall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Consolidating After Dow, S&P Hit Fresh Record Highs
MT
08:59aEnergy
MT
08:56aOil Trading Lower as U.S. Inventories Rise More Than Expected
MT
08:46aUS Futures in Holding Pattern Ahead of US Oil Inventory Data
MT
08:04aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Pulling Back With Veg Oils
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish