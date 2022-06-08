Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  10:50 2022-06-08 am EDT
120.50 USD   +0.92%
11:00aU.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Gasoline Stockpiles Fall
DJ
10:41aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline Further in Week Ended June 3, Commercial Stocks Higher
MT
10:33aFIRST OIL : EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Gasoline Stockpiles Fall

06/08/2022 | 11:00am EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, but gasoline stockpiles declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were slightly higher before the somewhat mixed report was released held onto those small gains. The Nymex front-month crude contract for July delivery was recently up 0.4% at $119.85 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 2 million barrels, to 416.8 million barrels, but remain about 15% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 1.9 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, decreased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week, to 23.4 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged from the previous week at 11.9 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 812,000 barrels to 218.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to increase by 300,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 2.6 million barrels to 109 million barrels, and are now about 23% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would rise by just 800,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 1.6 percentage points from the previous week, to 94.2%, which compares to analysts' forecasts for just a 0.4 percentage-point increase. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended June 3: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     +2.0      -0.8        +2.6           +1.6 
Forecast:     -1.9      +0.3        +0.8           +0.4 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1059ET

