WTI
07/19/2022
102.39 USD   +0.44%
U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
10:59aNippon Steel buys LNG at highest price ever paid in Japan
RE
10:58aNigeria's NNPC turns commercial, hopes for era of accountability
RE
U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

07/19/2022 | 11:36am EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil and fuel stockpiles are expected to have risen across-the-board from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have climbed by 600,000 barrels for the week ended July 15. Four of the analysts surveyed are expecting a decline, while seven forecast an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2.3 million barrels to an increase of 3.7 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 200,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.1 million barrels to an increase of 4.8 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to rise by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 800,000 barrels to an increase of 2.8 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, to 95.1%. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 0.8 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                        2.3       1.1          2.6       0.3 
Citi Futures                        -1.5      unch            1       0.5 
Commodity Research Group            -2.3      -0.7          1.6       0.8 
Confluence Investment Management       2      -1.5            1       0.5 
DTN                                  0.5      -2.1         -0.8      -0.2 
Excel Futures                        3.7       4.8          2.1      -0.5 
Spartan Capital Securities           1.3      -0.7          2.8       n/f 
 
Mizuho                                -1         1          1.5       0.3 
Price Futures Group                    2         2            2       0.5 
Ritterbusch and Associates             1      -1.9         -0.7      -0.2 
 
Tradition Energy                      -1       0.6          0.4  n/f 
 
AVERAGE                              0.6       0.2          1.2       0.2

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1135ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 106.08 Delayed Quote.29.37%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.34% 542.8585 Real-time Quote.32.19%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -1.15% 430.6413 Real-time Quote.54.31%
WTI 0.30% 102.42 Delayed Quote.29.00%
