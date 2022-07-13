Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  11:32 2022-07-13 am EDT
96.47 USD   +1.95%
11:03aU.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher
DJ
10:48aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline in Week Ended July 8, Commercial Holdings Up
MT
10:36aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 3.6 Million Barrels After Prior 2.4 Million Increase
MT
U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher

07/13/2022 | 11:03am EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil inventories rose sharply last week along with rising stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were slightly lower before the mostly-bearish report moved little afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for August delivery was recently flat on the day at $95.85 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3.3 million barrels, to 427.1 million barrels, and are now only about 5% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 900,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 316,000 barrels from the previous week, to 21.6 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day, to 12 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles jumped 5.8 million barrels, to 224.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 900,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 2.7 million barrels, to 113.8 million barrels, and are now about 18% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would rise by just 1 million barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, to 94.9%, which compares with analysts' forecasts for a 0.3 percentage-point increase. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 8: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     +3.3      +5.8        +2.7           +0.4 
Forecast:     -0.9      -0.9        +1.0           +0.3 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1102ET

