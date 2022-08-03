Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  11:13 2022-08-03 am EDT
92.36 USD   -1.58%
11:23aEnterprise reports record natural gas pipeline volumes for Q2 2022
RE
11:09aU.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise unexpectedly - EIA
RE
11:07aParamount Resources Drops Near 8% Even as Swings To Q2 Profit Year Over Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

08/03/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. commercial crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased last week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were slightly lower before the mostly bearish report extended those declines afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for September delivery was recently down 1.6%, at $92.88 a barrel. At that level, it would close the session at its lowest price since Feb. 25.

Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 4.5 million barrels, to 426.6 million barrels, and are now about 7% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 700,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 926,000 barrels from the previous week, to 24.5 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged week-on-week at 12.1 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 163,000 barrels, to 225.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, unexpectedly fell by 2.4 million barrels, to 109.3 million barrels, and are now about 25% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would rise by 700,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly dropped by 1.2 percentage points from the previous week, to 91%, which compares with analysts' forecasts for a 0.5 percentage-point increase. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 29: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     +4.5      +0.2       -2.4         -1.2 
Forecast:     -0.7      -1.3       +0.7         +0.5 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1105ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.37% 98.42 Delayed Quote.28.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.20% 507.0151 Real-time Quote.24.84%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 1.06% 416.2254 Real-time Quote.45.37%
WTI -1.70% 92.354 Delayed Quote.24.50%
All news about WTI
11:23aEnterprise reports record natural gas pipeline volumes for Q2 2022
RE
11:09aU.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise unexpectedly - EIA
RE
11:07aParamount Resources Drops Near 8% Even as Swings To Q2 Profit Year Over Year
MT
11:06aU.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Unexpectedly Rise
DJ
10:54aU.S. Ethanol Production Picks Up
DJ
10:48aIndia expects $8-$9 billion in trade with Russia and Sri Lanka in two months
RE
10:41aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Fall Slightly in Week Ended July 29, Commercial Holdings Up
MT
10:36aOPEC+ approves tiny oil output rise in rebuff to Biden
RE
10:33aFIRST OIL : EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 200,000 Barrels After Prior 10.1 Million D..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish