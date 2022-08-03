U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

By Dan Molinski

U.S. commercial crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased last week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were slightly lower before the mostly bearish report extended those declines afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for September delivery was recently down 1.6%, at $92.88 a barrel. At that level, it would close the session at its lowest price since Feb. 25.

Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 4.5 million barrels, to 426.6 million barrels, and are now about 7% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 700,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 926,000 barrels from the previous week, to 24.5 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged week-on-week at 12.1 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 163,000 barrels, to 225.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, unexpectedly fell by 2.4 million barrels, to 109.3 million barrels, and are now about 25% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would rise by 700,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly dropped by 1.2 percentage points from the previous week, to 91%, which compares with analysts' forecasts for a 0.5 percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended July 29: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: +4.5 +0.2 -2.4 -1.2 Forecast: -0.7 -1.3 +0.7 +0.5 Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

