Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  10:58 2022-09-28 am EDT
80.86 USD   +2.91%
11:03aU.S. Stockpiles of Crude and Fuels Decline Across the Board
DJ
10:56aIndian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
RE
10:55aAfghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Stockpiles of Crude and Fuels Decline Across the Board

09/28/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


U.S. inventories of crude-oil, gasoline and diesel fuels declined across the board last week, and crude oil production also fell, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were higher before the bullish report was released extended those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for November delivery was recently up 3.3% at $81.06 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles fell by 215,000 barrels, to 430.6 million barrels, and are still about 2% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 300,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 692,000 barrels from the previous week to 25.7 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week, to 12 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels, to 212.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to increase by 900,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, dropped by 2.9 million barrels to 114.4 million barrels, and are now about 20% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would fall by 100,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate dropped by a hefty 3 percentage points from the previous week to 90.6%. Analysts were forecasting just a 0.7 percentage-point decline from the week prior. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Sept. 23: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     -0.2      -2.4         -2.9          -3.0 
Forecast:     -0.3      +0.9         -0.1          -0.7 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1102ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.29% 88.18 Delayed Quote.7.68%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.13% 443.0011 Real-time Quote.4.37%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 4.22% 397.1825 Real-time Quote.35.48%
WTI 2.88% 80.868 Delayed Quote.4.16%
All news about WTI
11:03aU.S. Stockpiles of Crude and Fuels Decline Across the Board
DJ
10:56aIndian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
RE
10:55aAfghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
RE
10:48aNational Bank of Canada Details Whitecap Resources' 2023 Capital Budget
MT
10:42aNostrum Oil & Gas Finance Chief Steps Down
MT
10:40aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline in Week Ended Sept. 23, Commercial Holdings Down Slig..
MT
10:34aUK refiner Essar Oil signs purchase deal with Vertex Hydrogen
RE
10:32aFirst Oil: EIA Petroleum Status Report
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 4.8 Million Barrels After Prior 5.8 Millio..
MT
10:22aRussia sets new budget rule, may resume FX interventions this year -Finance Minister
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral