U.S. Trade Deficit Shrank in July

By Harriet Torry

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July for the fourth month in a row as global demand for U.S. goods and tourism strengthened, while U.S. shoppers' appetite for imports weakened.

The trade gap in goods and services shrank by 12.6% in July from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $70.65 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Exports grew 0.2% to $259.29 billion, helped largely by higher shipments of capital goods like computers and industrial machinery. Spending by foreign visitors, which is counted as a services export, also picked up as Covid-19 travel restrictions eased and more vacationers came to the U.S.

Imports fell 2.9% to $329.94 billion, reflecting declines in American purchases of consumer goods and industrial supplies.

Recent surveys have pointed to a sharp slowdown in global economic growth as higher prices weaken consumer demand and the war in Ukraine scrambles supply chains. A strong dollar makes imports cheaper for U.S. consumers while lifting the cost of U.S. goods abroad, which can hurt exporters and spur inflation abroad.

Imports fell in July for the second month in a row amid weak consumer confidence readings due to high gasoline prices and inflation. While consumers have continued to boost their spending modestly as inflation cuts into their purchasing power, sentiment readings remain sour, according to recent surveys.

Although the U.S. trade deficit has narrowed in recent months, it remains wide by historical comparison. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade deficit hovered for years between $40 billion and $50 billion a month.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 0920ET