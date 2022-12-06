U.S. Trade Deficit Widened in October on Lower Energy Exports

By Yuka Hayashi

WASHINGTON--The U.S.'s trade deficit widened sharply in October as exports fell amid slowing global demand for U.S. energy goods such as petroleum and natural gas.

The trade gap in goods and services expanded in October to a seasonally adjusted $78.2 billion, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, up from a revised $74.1 billion in September.

Exports fell 0.7% to $256.6 billion, reflecting reduced shipments of natural gas, petroleum and pharmaceuticals. Energy prices have declined from highs earlier in the year related to Ukraine war-related supply disruptions.

Imports continued to expand due in part to higher U.S. purchases of energy products, vehicles and pharmaceuticals, rising 0.6% to $334.8 billion. Consumers increased spending in October ahead of the holiday season, despite high inflation and economic uncertainty.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast an October trade deficit of $80 billion.

Growth in trade is likely to slow around the world at the of 2022 and early 2023 as the global economy faces challenges caused by the war in Ukraine, high inflation and interest rates increases in the U.S. and other nations, the World Trade Organization said last week.

The WTO's trade barometer, a composite leading indicator of trade, fell to 96.2 in November from 100 in August, reflecting cooling demand for traded goods.

The International Monetary Fund expects the global economic growth rate to slow to 2.7% in 2023, down from 3.2% projected for this year and 6% in 2021 as inflation cuts into economic activities and people's living conditions.

