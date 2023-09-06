By Austen Hufford

U.S. trade with foreign countries rose in July as recent strong consumer spending supported demand for imported goods.

Here are takeaways from Wednesday's Commerce Department report on U.S. import and export trends. The trade figures aren't adjusted for inflation and reflect changes in demand and prices:

-Imports of goods and services rose 1.7% to $316.7 billion in July from June, meaning American consumers and companies were buying more from abroad. Consumer goods imports rose $2.6 billion, including purchases of cellphones and other household goods. Companies also increased their imports of capital goods, including semiconductors, by $2.2 billion.

-Exports of goods and services rose by 1.6% to $251.7 billion in July, driven by increases in cars, trucks and gold. Exports of crude oil increased $500 million. Consumer goods exports rose slightly.

- The trade deficit in goods and services was $65.0 billion in July, up $1.3 billion, or 2%, from a revised $63.7 billion in June. This year through July, the goods and services deficit decreased 21.4% from a year ago.

- The good trade deficit with China widened to $24 billion in July as the growth in imports well exceeded the growth in U.S. exports to the country.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-23 0931ET