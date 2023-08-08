By Harriet Torry

U.S. trade with the rest of the world cooled in June as imports fell to their lowest level in 19 months, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Here are takeaways from the Commerce Department report on U.S. import and export trends. The trade figures aren't adjusted for inflation and reflect changes in demand and prices:

- Imports declined 1% in June from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $313 billion, the lowest since November 2021. The drop was driven by lower shipments of capital goods such as computers and industrial supplies such as oil. Imports of consumer goods and vehicles increased slightly.

-Goods imports from China fell 4.3% in June from the prior month. The deficit with China decreased $2.1 billion to $22.8 billion in June, and exports to China were the lowest since February 2021.

- Exports declined 0.1% in June to $247.5 billion, as shipments of industrial supplies such as natural gas and consumer goods such as pharmaceuticals decreased.

- The trade gap in goods and services narrowed by 4.1% in June to $65.5 billion from May's deficit of $68.3 billion. The gap shows the U.S. imports more goods and services than it exports. Through June this year, the goods and services deficit decreased 22.3% from the same period in 2022, the Commerce Department said.

