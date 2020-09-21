Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. gasoline prices slump as storm fears wane, demand concerns return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 04:15pm EDT
Gasoline drips off a nozzle during refueling at a gas station in Altadena

U.S. gasoline prices tumbled in Monday's energy market selloff, as worries about weak demand for fuel returned as the threat of Tropical Storm Beta waned, market analysts said.

RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell more than 5% to a session low of $1.161 per gallon, ending a five-day streak of gains. Prices followed crude and equities markets lower, reversing last week's gains built on the active storm season in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Nationally, gasoline prices at the pump averaged $2.18 a gallon on Monday, 18% lower than the same time last year, American Automobile Association data showed.

Beta is the third named storm in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in less than a month, following Hurricanes Laura and Sally which affected crude and fuel production and roiled the markets.

But with the storm threat subsiding, traders were more focused on weakening demand because of the coronavirus pandemic as the summer driving season fades in the rearview mirror.

Gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, reached a five-month high in August at 9.2 million barrels per day, but has since decreased to 8.5 million bpd, U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows, still roughly 9% below year-ago levels.

"We've got a number of different factors at play - remote work, schools closed - which should in theory weigh further," said Matthew Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

The autumn months were already expected to be re-shaped by the pandemic. In an effort to save cash, fewer refiners are due to shut during the autumn maintenance season.

That will not help refining margins weighed down by an oversupplied distillate market. Margins are hovering just above $9 a barrel <CL321-1=R>.

U.S. heating oil futures were down nearly 5% on Monday.

Analysts are not optimistic about a swift recovery for the products market. GasBuddy, a company that advises on gasoline and driving trends, just turned to a permanent work-from-home structure in Chicago.

"Even after a vaccine, it will take a long time to distance ourselves from this pandemic period," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

By Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower; Dow Drops More Than 500..
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15pU.S. gasoline prices slump as storm fears wane, demand concerns return
RE
03:44pCommodity Prices Retreat, Hurt by Dollar's Advance -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07pTraders shun risky assets as new lockdowns loom
RE
02:14pStock Losses Accelerate; Dow Drops More Than 700 Points
DJ
02:09pSecond Brazil judge votes against Petrobras refinery privatizations
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08pOMV to Book About EUR600 Million in Aftertax Impairments in 3Q Amid Oil-Price..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group