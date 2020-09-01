Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. largest crude oil refinery to be making motor fuels by Sept. 11 - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 11:02pm EDT

Motiva Enterprises plans for the largest U.S. crude oil refinery to return to making motor fuels by Sept. 11 following restart from a complete shutdown, said sources familiar with plant operations on Tuesday.

Motiva has restored utilities ahead of starting up production units at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which was shut on Aug. 25 when Hurricane Laura menaced the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The refinery went through a cold shutdown, meaning all units were completely idled and allowed to cool down. Cold shutdowns are rare events.

The utilities at the refinery were also shut.

Temperatures on production units will have to be raised as high as 1,000 Fahrenheit (578 C) before oil and other feedstocks can be added. The units will be returned to production after sitting idle.

The fuels produced will have to meet specifications before they are sent to terminals and retail stations.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 45.88 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
WTI 0.13% 43.081 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:08aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
09/02ADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium
RE
09/01Stocks gain on brisk U.S. manufacturing survey, stimulus hopes
RE
09/01Owners of Iranian fuel seized by U.S. assert rights to cargoes
RE
09/01U.S. largest crude oil refinery to be making motor fuels by Sept. 11 - source..
RE
09/01Wheat falls from 5-month high, supply woes limit losses
RE
09/01Oil & Natural Gas First-Quarter Net Profit Slid 98%, Hit by Pandemic
DJ
09/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil gains on U.S. stock draw, economic recovery opt..
RE
09/01Enbridge restores offshore pipelines after hurricane shutdown
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group